EMERGENCY services responded to an incident involving gardening equipment in Tintern.
The incident occurred yesterday, shortly before 5pm.
An air ambulance landed on the cricket field near Tintern Abbey before conveying one patient to hospital.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Tuesday, July 21 at approximately 16.55pm to reports of an incident involving gardening equipment in Tintern.
"We responded with one emergency ambulance and our crew received support for the Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was transported by air ambulance to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.”