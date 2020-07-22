THERE IS just one new case of the coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, report Public Health Wales (PHW).
The location of the new case is Caerphilly; it is the area's first positive diagnosis for seven days.
There have also been no new deaths in Gwent.
It now means there has not been a confirmed Covid-19 death in the area for eleven days in a row.
Across Wales, one more person has died after contracting the coronavirus.
There are 22 new cases of the virus in the country, with half of them coming from one area.
Wrexham has seen 11 new cases in the last 24 hours.
And over the last week, they have seen 30 cases.
