AMAZON Prime Day may have been postponed but that hasn’t stopped the online shopping behemoth from discounting several of its popular tablets and smart speakers. The company is offering huge discounts on several of our favourite products including the excellent Echo Dot and Fire Kids Edition tablet. These are some of the lowest prices we have ever seen for these products, so if you’ve been tempted to upgrade some of your tech, now is a perfect time.

Save up to 32%: Fire HD 8, Kids Edition, and HD 10 Tablets

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Amazon’s Fire tablets offer excellent value for money and currently, the online retailer is selling some of its latest models at historically low prices. Right now, the latest version of the Fire HD 8 is more affordable than ever, having fallen by 28% from £89.99 to £64.99 in the 32-gigabyte (GB) version (the 64-GB is £94.99, down from $119.99). This is the lowest price we have ever seen on this upgraded model, which boasts hundreds of glowing reviews from customers. With this machine, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of reading time, a new-and-improved 2.0 GHz quad-core processor that Amazon claims is 30% faster than its predecessor and voice assistant capabilities. While we haven’t tested this machine, the children’s version earned the top spot on our list of the best tablets for kids for its fun, ad-free content and sturdy performance. The HD 8 Kids Edition is also on sale for £94.99, down from its original price of £139.99

Amazon is also selling the suped-up 32 GB version of the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for £84.99 which is £25 off the original price of £109.99. The 8 Plus adds fast charging and wireless charging and has 3 GB of ram.

If you’re looking for a bit more screen real-estate, the larger Fire 10 HD (32 GB) has dropped in price by 30% from £149.99 to £104.99.

As an added bonus any Fire Tablet purchase (Kids Edition excluded) will include 3 months free access to Amazon Music Unlimited. The service usually costs £3.99 for a single device plan so that’s an additional savings of at least £11.

Save up to 54%: Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has also slashed the price of the incredibly popular Echo Dot. The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is our favourite entry-level smart speaker and it's on sale for one of its lowest prices ever right now.

The Dot usually costs £49.99 but is currently on sale for only £29.99, which is £20 off. That’s an amazing price when you consider all that you're getting.

The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is a wonderful investment when it comes to smart speakers, even if you're a smart tech novice. Our writers Sarah Kovac and Yael Grauer, who reviewed it, enjoyed the new features boasted in the 3rd gen model, which include a fully visible numerical display screen, a louder speaker and more colour options.

The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) still comes with all the great features that people loved in the previous two incarnations too, like audio playback and Bluetooth connectivity. As a whole, this smart speaker is designed to give you access to everything that's great about Alexa.

The only downside to this device is the sound quality. Our testers noted that it does have noticeable lower-quality audio playback when compared to some other smart speakers in Amazon's lineup.

If sound quality is a deal-breaker, Amazon is also selling the larger Amazon Echo Plus £64.99, that’s £75 off the original price of £139.99. The Echo Plus has slightly improved sound quality over the standard Echo (also on sale for £49.99) and has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. This means you can connect several smart devices, such as Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, to the Echo Plus without having to purchase a separate hub. We were impressed with the Amazon Echo Plus and consider it to be the best Amazon device for managing smart homes.

