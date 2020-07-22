THE UK’s tax relief system is in serious need of an overhaul, according to a Gwent MP, following a damning report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee.

The report reveals how little evaluation there has been of the tax breaks system despite it costing an estimated £159 billion every year.

The report by the committee - of which Mr Smith is a member - has revealed that despite many tax reliefs ultimately costing far more than originally forecasted, there is little understanding of whether they have succeeded or failed in their intended purpose.

“To put the £159bn a year into perspective, the Treasury puts the current cost of fighting Covid-19 at around £190bn," said Mr Smith.

“This is taxpayer money, and the sums are we are talking about here are huge. It is staggering just how little the Government knows about these very expensive tax reliefs.

“Tax reliefs must be properly assessed and analysed. The Government must evaluate who these breaks are benefitting and whether they are successful in their aims.”

Among the most expensive tax reliefs is on pensions, costing £38bn last year, but there have been no assessments of whether it truly works to encourage or enable saving.

READ MORE:

“The hard data on who actually benefits from this relief is scant," said Mr Smith.

“What we do know is that Royal London has reported that 1.75 million low-paid or part-time workers do not receive any relief on their pensions and that three-quarters of these workers are women.

“It would be reasonable to suspect that those who benefit most from a tax relief on pensions are those who are already saving comfortably.”

The Public Accounts Committee has given the HM Revenue & Customs three months to set out plans to measure the efficacy of tax breaks.

It has given the Government a year to review whether pension tax reliefs succeed in achieving their intended purpose.

“By not comparing the real cost of tax reliefs to their original forecasts there is no feedback to inform future plans. It also means there is little accountability for escalating costs or instances of abuse," said Mr Smith.

“It is clear that the system is in desperate need of an overhaul.”