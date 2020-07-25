WITH restaurants set to open indoors from August 3, it is important to know that where you are eating has good food hygiene.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected.
And the results are publicly available on the Food Standards Agency website.
Inspectors check the following three elements:
-How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
-The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.
-How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
We've gone through all the data for Newport's restaruants and compiled it into an interactive table below.
Simply search for your favourite restaurant or navigate your way through the table.
(All data correct as of July 22.)