POLICE broke up an "illegal rave" on Sunday night.
The rave, which occurred near Pantside, Newbridge on July 19, saw cars seized and one person arrested.
Five cars were seized by police as they descended on the unsuspecting ravers.
And one person was arrested for possession of controlled drugs.
It has not been reported how old those in attendance were.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Police attended an illegal “rave” which occurred near Pantside, Newbridge on 19th July.
"5 cars were seized and a person arrested for possession of controlled drugs #CaerphillyCentral #RiscaNPT [sic]."
If you see similar incidents you are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or direct message them on social media.
