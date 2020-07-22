CLASS A drugs were seized after officers executed a warrant in Cefn Fforest.
The time and date of the seizure is unknown, but Gwent Police posted the update today, at 1.55pm.
The warrant, executed by the Blackwood Neighbourhood Policing Team, enabled officers to seize "a quantity of drugs".
The "offender" was arrested and is currently under investigation.
He is being investigated with intent to supply Class A drugs, police said.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Blackwood Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant in Cefn Fforest yesterday where a quantity of drugs were seized.
"Offender arrested currently under investigation for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs #PC2103 #BlackwoodNPT #SOCCaerphilly [sic]."
