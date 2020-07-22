POLICE discovered cannabis and ketamine after a stop-search in Abergavenny last night.
Officers from the Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police stopped six males in Linda Vista Gardens last night - the exact time has not been reported.
Three of the males were "found in possession of cannabis".
The fourth male was found to have "ketamine," police said.
It has not been reported if any arrests were made or any charges brought, but police said it was "all being dealt with accordingly".
READ MORE: Illegal raid broken up by police
READ MORE: Arrest after drugs warrant executed
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Last night, six males were stop searched in Linda Vista Gardens #Abergavenny.
"Three were found in possession of cannabis and fourth in possession of ketamine.
"All being dealt with accordingly #PCFord [sic]."
Comments are closed on this article.