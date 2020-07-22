Hits Radio Breakfast presenter Fleur East has come under fire after swearing live on air.
The host made the blunder during her show, which is broadcast across the UK, on Monday morning.
An audio clip of the mistake has since gone viral after it was posted online to Radiofail.
What did Fleur say?
The foul-mouthed exhange occured while the chart-topping artist and radio presenter took to the mic to share information with listeners about a charitable cause.
During the show, she accidentally said: "I'm going to do that again, because it was s**t." The mistake was followed by a brief pause before Fleur started her speech again.
The full clip can be heard here.
Hits Radio have been contacted for a response.
What is Hits Radio?
Hits Radio, which launched in 2018, is a national digital radio station, available on DAB Digital radio, Freeview, online and via listen apps and is part of the Hits Radio Network.
The Hits Radio Network includes a number of heritage radio brands, such as:
- Birmingham's Free Radio
- Bradford's Pulse 1
- Bournemouth's Fire Radio
- Carlisle's CFM
- Cheshire and Staffordshire's Signal 1
- Edinburgh's Forth 1
- Glasgow's Clyde 1
- Liverpool's Radio City
- Lancashire's Rock FM
- Manchester's Hits Radio
- Newcastle's Metro Radio
- Teesside's TFM
When did Fleur join Hits Radio?
The former X Factor and I'm a Celebrity star took over the national breakfast show in July 2019.
Fleur replaced Gemma Atkinson, who moved to the drivetime show after giveing birth to her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez.
Fleur also hosts a Saturday morning show across the Hits Radio Network of stations, and recently launched a new weekly podcast 'The Reality of Reality TV'.
