THE MOTHER of a 14-year-old who died after being involved in a accident while taking part in his favourite sport of motorcross, has paid tribute to her "cheeky, funny, loving boy."

Cory Hewer, from Ebbw Vale, was injured at Aberbeeg Motocross on Sunday, and died at the University Hospital of Wales yesterday.

Vicky Walker, Cory's mum, described him as a "happy little lad," and added that he had previously asked to donate his organs to those who needed them.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind support and generosity thought this tragic time," she said.

"Cory was a very happy little lad who loved his rugby and motocrossing. He was a cheeky, funny, loving boy and will be missed very much.

"He passed away doing a sport that he loved the most and was so brave donating his organs.

"Our lives will never be the same without him."

A fundraiser has been set up to support Cory's family, and has raised more than £3,900 in less than 24 hours.

A statement on the Aberbeeg Motocross Facebook page on Tuesday evening read: “Today we had news that [Cory’s] head injuries were so severe unfortunately he couldn’t be saved.

“So today he has donated five of his organs to help save the lives of five other people. Such a brave thing for himself and his family to decide.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Cory played rugby for Ebbw Vale Steelers under-13s team, who paid tribute to him on Twitter, describing him as “a pleasure to coach.”

Tributes have been paid to 14-year-old Cory Hewer. Picture: Vicky Walker.

“Our section would like to pass deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Cory Hewer, one of our u13 players who sadly passed away after an accident,” read the tribute.

“Cory was a pleasure to coach and a boy who just rolled up his sleeves and got on with it.”

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said Cory's family are being supported by specialist officers.

“We had a call from the ambulance service at about 3.30pm on Sunday, July 19 reporting a boy had come off a motorbike that was being ridden at Aberbeeg Motocross in Cwm,” she said.

“The 14-year-old, from the Ebbw Vale area, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious head injuries. Sadly, he died yesterday, Tuesday July 21.

“Our thoughts are with his family; we have specialist officers supporting them at this time.”

Cory's fellow riders have planned a ride through in Ebbw Vale to pay tribute to him. More details on when this will be held will be announced on the 'Drive through for Cory Hewer' Facebook page.