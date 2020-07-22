AN APPEAL has been launched to find a missing Aberbargoed man.
--------------------
UPDATE 9PM: Mr Emmett has been located "safe and well", Gwent Police said.
--------------------
Sean Emmett, 21, was reported missing earlier today.
Gwent Police said Mr Emmett was last seen at 3.45pm today (Wednesday).
He was walking in Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, and heading towards the common, police said.
Anyone with information about Mr Emmett's whereabouts should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000261672.
Alternatively, send the Gwent force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.