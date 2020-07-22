A MAN who assaulted two police officers while he was drunk has been jailed for six months.
Daniel Morgan, 30, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared before magistrates in Newport.
Police encountered Morgan, from Croespenmaen, on July 8 following reports of a man acting aggressively in public in High Street, Newbridge.
When the police tried to arrest him, he assaulted two officers.
One female police officer was injured and had her glasses broken during the assault.
Morgan was jailed for 26 weeks and is also subject to a two-year criminal behaviour order upon his release from prison.
Following sentencing, Gwent Police inspector Andrew Boucher said: “We will not tolerate any assault on an officer, member of staff or other emergency service worker who is carrying out their public duty.
“During this unprecedented health crisis, our officers continue to serve our communities and do their very best to keep everyone safe.
“Upon release, Morgan will be subject to a two-year criminal behaviour order. Criminal Behaviour orders are used as a last resort after all other efforts to engage with individuals through partner agencies has failed.
"We hope this prison sentence and the criminal behaviour order act as encouragement for Morgan to change his behaviour.”