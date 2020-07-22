AN ELDERLY woman had her car stolen near Llantarnam Abbey in a "frightening incident".
Gwent Police said the woman had got out of her black Ford Fiesta to open some gates near the entrance to the abbey, in Cwmbran, at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon, July 20.
She alleged a passenger in a white or silver estate-type car stole her Fiesta.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man of around 5'4" in height (1.62 metres) and is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
He was clean shaven and was wearing a thin, light-grey top, the police added.
In an appeal to the public for information, Gwent Police constable Laura Walden said: “This was a frightening incident which left the victim shaken but unharmed.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black Ford Fiesta, travelling in convoy with a white/silver type estate car along Newport Road, to get in contact.
"The cars were heading towards Newport on Monday, shortly after 1.40pm.
“Anyone with any dash cam or CCTV footage of Newport Road around the time of the theft is asked to get in contact.”
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling on 101, quoting reference 2000258436.
You can also send the force a direct message via Facebook and Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.