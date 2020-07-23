THE PEOPLE of Gwent are split on whether a coronavirus vaccine should be made mandatory – if it is found to work.

Hopes for a vaccine to tackle the coronavirus were raised this week after an Oxford University experimental version generated a strong immune response in those who took part in the trial.

It prompted health secretary Matt Hancock to declare that the UK Government has “already ordered 100 million doses of this vaccine, should it succeed”.

Further testing is still needed to confirm whether the vaccine - called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 - effectively protects against infection.

And while there has been no word on whether a vaccine would become compulsory, the health secretary said “mandation is there and can be used in some instances,” back in May.

But he added: “Although some countries have adopted mandatory programmes the most successful programmes tend to be on the basis of consent, good information and good delivery mechanisms.”

In an Argus poll, which attracted more than six thousand responses, a little over half of respondents said a vaccine should be mandatory.

Answering the question ‘Should a coronavirus vaccine become compulsory?’, 53 per cent answered yes and 47 per cent no.

What some of those who are for mandatory vaccination said:

Phillip Mulliner: “There is no logic not to have it. Make it mandatory, otherwise those who aren’t protected will continue to spread and infect each other.”

Richard Bartlett: “Is it still right to refuse a vaccine that will inevitably lead to outbreaks, deaths, businesses closing, people living in poverty etc., just because someone doesn’t want to have a vaccine?

“Isn’t a vaccine better than living with a mask and not hugging your family?”

Katie Davies: “Yes, unless there is a medical reason for not having it. We have lost a lot of people to this virus and we’ve also lost our normal lives due to Covid-19. We need to stop it.”

Kevin Johns: “I’m all for free choice, but you’ve got to understand: if this vaccine is made mandatory, it’s because large amounts of people are likely to refuse it based on misinformation/anti-vax propaganda.

“Those who aren’t vaccinated then pose a threat to the vulnerable people who can’t be vaccinated.”

What some of those who are against mandatory vaccination said:

Claire Peach: “I’ve put no only because that’s a real slippery slope in the wrong hands; I would absolutely have the vaccine.”

Lee Thomas: “No one should have the right to inject anything into your body without your agreement.

“If we start making things like this compulsory, where will it end?”

Rebecca Bentley: “No, we are talking about a vaccination that has never been used before.

“Nobody knows the long-term effects or possible side effect as it has only been tested on a small amount of people.

“They cannot possibly know all effect of the vaccine.

“Each individual of sound mind has the right to look at all the research and evidence and make the decision for themselves.”

Danni Murphy: “I would like to say yes, but have to say not. It’s still early days with this virus yet, there’s nothing to say that in a few months or years’ time, the virus mutates, if it does the vaccine could well be rendered useless.”