IMPROVING access to benefits for terminally ill people "cuts to the core of the moral purpose of our social security system, and the values of the society we want to live in" says a Newport MP.

Presenting a Bill to the House of Commons on the issue yesterday, Newport East MP Jessica Morden said that "in 21st century Britain, we cannot tolerate a situation where some of our most vulnerable citizens and their families are forced to spend their final months together wrestling with the complexities of an obstructive benefits system."

Currently, in order to access benefits quickly, people with unpredictable terminal conditions like motor neurone disease have to prove they have six months or less left to live - and they risk losing their benefits altogether if they live longer than three years.

Ms Morden's Welfare (Terminal Illness) Bill calls on the UK Government to address these issues, and to respond to the review into benefits for the terminally ill that it launched a year ago.

Ms Morden yesterday called on the UK Government to expedite its response to the review, and to consider "making suitable provisions to ensure that our welfare system works for people it was built to serve in their time of need."

In her concluding remarks she quoted former Bridgend MP Madeleine Moon, who lost her husband to motor neurone disease - "…the unknown time you have must not be spent worrying about accessing benefits or keeping a roof over your head; it must be spent in love, laughter, and taking the painful journey together with dignity and compassion.”

After her speech, Department for Work and Pensions Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson MP tweeted: "Well done to Jessica Morden MP on her excellent 10 min Rule Bill - Welfare (Terminal Illness). Following our comprehensive review covering awareness, consistency & change to #6months we remain absolutely committed to bring forward our proposed changes as soon as possible."

Ms Morden added: "A long and frustrating year has passed since the government announced its review into access to benefits for terminally ill people. It's heartbreaking that people living with terminal illnesses and their families are forced to spend their final months together wrestling with the complexities of a deeply unfair benefits system.

"The 'six month rule' and three-year award are cruel and need to be scrapped. I hope my bill can spur the government into action."