A LIMITED resumption to visiting patients in hospitals in Wales is allowed for in the latest guidance on the subject issued by the Welsh Government.

Strict rules remain in place to protect staff, patients and visitors, and restrictions on the number of visitors in healthcare settings continue, to ensure social distancing guidelines can be met.

But the changes mean that limited visiting can now take place, though this is at the discretion of the nurse in charge of the ward or department.

Permission to visit will be given based on the best interests of the patient and/or the wellbeing of the visitor.

And it is being stressed that the changes do not mean a return to ‘business as usual’ in relation to visiting.

Visiting, with agreement from the ward sister, charge nurse, or nurse in charge, can be arranged as long as visitors do not have any symptoms of coronavirus, or are recovering from the disease and have not been knowingly exposed to someone with it during the previous 14 days.

Usually, one visitor per patient will be permitted, though there are exceptions, for instance for end-of-life care.

The guidance also outlines changes to maternity services.

Women can now be accompanied by their partner or another nominated person when attending hospital for the following reasons - a 12-week pregnancy dating scan; an early pregnancy clinic; an anomaly scan; attendance at a fetal medicine department.

Further guidance can be found on the Welsh Government website at https://gov.wales/hospital-visiting-during-coronavirus-outbreak-guidance