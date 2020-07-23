A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RAYMOND THOMAS OLSEN, 35, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted the theft of four flying robots from The Entertainer toy shop and trying to steal razors from Boots.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

DAVID MARK CROCKER, 38, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug-driving with benzoylecgonine, a breakdown product of cocaine, in his blood.

He was also fined £575 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £57 surcharge.

KEVIN JOHN LEWIS, 42, of Lucas Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a chair from George Street Furnishers.

He was also ordered to pay £299 in compensation, £85 costs, a £128 surcharge.

The offence put him in breach of conditional discharges for assault by beating and theft.

Lewis was also ordered to pay £70 compensation to Boots after he admitted stealing an Armani gift set.

ADAM LEE AYRES, 45, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

BENJAMIN TREVOR JONES, 30, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from Wilko and one count of stealing from Boots.

He was also ordered to pay £350 compensation.

JOEL CHALLENGER, 26, of Alexandra Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of the theft of £100 and a Garmin satellite navigation system worth £120.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £620 costs, £280 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

MANSEL DAVID ELLIS JAMES, 50, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was fined £86 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to the windscreen of a Ford Galaxy.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

ALED RHODRI PERIAM, 27, of Rassau Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty failing to provide a specimen.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

ANTHONY PAUL TAYLOR, 36, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale, was fined £80 after he admitted stealing a £9 bottle of whisky from Tesco.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and £9 in compensation.