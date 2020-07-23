FACILITIES for people with disabilities have been improved at two more Tesco supermarkets in Gwent.
The aim is to provide safe and comfortable access for people with disabilities through the Changing Places campaign.
The Risca and Pontypool branches have now added the facility – joining the Ystrad Mynach store in Gwent, which installed its own facility in April last year.
The toilets have a larger area and specific specialist equipment including hoists, privacy screens and a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench.
The facilities were put in place after Changing Places campaigner Kerry Thompson was invited into a Tesco store to speak to staff about why the facilities are necessary.
Mrs Thompson previously said: “The biggest challenge I face when going anywhere is when it comes to using disabled toilets. I find some are simply too small to fit me, my wheelchair and hubby - it can sometimes feel very claustrophobic.”
"I’m so pleased they’re (Tesco) installing more toilets, I know it will make a trip to the supermarket a little bit easier for people like me.”
A spokesman for Tesco said: “We are pleased to have opened new Changing Places toilets at our Risca and Pontypool stores. We now have more than 80 Changing Places toilets across the UK and continue to add more within our stores, as we know they can make a real difference to our customers with complex disabilities.”