THE BBC have launched a search for bad singers to take part in a new TV show hosted by Paddy McGuinness..

The programme - named I Can See Your Voice - is looking for tone-deaf singers in the UK, who could even win a cash prize for being tuneless.

What is the format of the show?

There will be eight episodes of the programme, hosted by Paddy McGuinness (pictured below) in total, with each episode seeing a team of two players trying to win a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of mystery singers standing in front of them - without them having to sing.

The mystery singers will take part in lip-sync challenges and will offer entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts.

The panel will help the players narrow down the group until there’s only one singer left, who will then perform a duet with a guest singer in order to reveal if they can or can’t sing.

If the players pick a good singer, they will take home the prize. However, if a bad singer is revealed, it is then them who will win the money instead.

Who are the BBC looking for?

The BBC application page for the show reads: “Are you a BAD SINGER? Can’t sing to save your life? But think you have what it takes to convince people you are actually a brilliant singer for a chance to win a cash prize? Then we want to hear from you!

“I Can See Your Voice is a brand new, mystery music guessing game, that promises a whole new take on the singing gameshow genre as well as lots of music, comedy and play-along fun for the whole family to enjoy.”

How can I apply?

To apply to be on the show, email badsingers@thames.tv to request your application form.

All applicants must be aged 18 and over by July 1, 2020.

The application deadline is August 14, 2020.

Good singers are also wanted for the show, who can apply by emailing goodsingers@thames.tv to request an application form.

When will the show be on TV?

I Can See Your Voice is set to air on BBC One next year.