THE upcoming Premier League football 2020/21 season could start later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the Champions League and Europa League are set to restart in August, meaning that players at the league’s top clubs could be set for an even shorter recovery period.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 2020/21 season.

When does the 20/21 season start?

According to national reports, two dates are being considered by league organisers.

These are August 29 and September 12.

The former would allow just a month off from league football, with the 19/20 season set to finish on July 26.

The Football Association (FA) are reportedly keen on the earlier date as an international break is scheduled to take place in the first week of September.

Premier League clubs are reportedly more keen on a later date to allow players to recuperate from the congested finale to the 19/20 season.

When do the Champions League and Europa League tournaments take place?

The Champions League resumes on August 7 and reaches its conclusion on August 23.

The Europa League meanwhile runs from August 6 to August 21.

Just six days separates the Champions League final and the season start reportedly touted by the FA.

What’s happening with the transfer window?

The English transfer window will open on July 27, a day after the season finishes.

The window will shut on October 5.

A domestic window will run until October 16, meaning English clubs will be able to continue trading with each other.

What measures are being taken to ease fixture congestion?

The winter break, which was set to be introduced this season, has been scrapped, according to the BBC.

FA Cup replays are to be dropped while non-exclusive FA Cup weekends before the sixth round are also set to be introduced.

According to the BBC the league cup could also be stripped back to avoid overcrowded schedules.