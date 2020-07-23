A PRISON officer from Ebbw Vale was spared jail after admitting being in an "inappropriate" relationship with a prisoner.

Gemma Brean, 36, of Cendl Terrace, entered into a relationship with an inmate between October 19, 2019 and November 14, 2019, while she was working at HMP Prescoed in Monmouthshire.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, said the defendant met up with the man over the weekend of October 28 to 31, while the inmate was on a home visit, and they were pictured relaxing on a settee with their arms around each other.

Mr Donoghue said the defendant clearly knew what she was doing was wrong, as she would message the prisoner using the assumed name of Maria Roberts.

The prosecution said there was "no evidence the relationship was sexual."

Addressing the defence, Judge Michael Fitton said: "She's 36, she's got two children, she's of good character. What on earth did she think she was doing?"

Mitigating, Nick Gedge said: "I get the impression she may be somebody who has an intrinsically empathetic nature.

"Perhaps she was too friendly with prisoners."

Mr Gedge added that Brean did not supply the prisoner with "phones, illicit substances or cash" while he was in prison.

Concluding, Judge Fitton said: "You will have known when you started that employment the responsibilities you were taking on.

"At best, you were a confident, helpful, generous and genuine individual and as such you thought you could cope and help people.

"The warning signs should have been coming up. I suspect you saw them and ignored them.

"You got yourself in to more than you could manage.

"You are paying the price, but you are paying it for your own lack of judgement.

"It was a personal relationship with a prisoner. Fortunately for you, you got found out.

"You should recognise that you are lucky it stopped there."

Brean was given an eight month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She has also been given a four month curfew from 9pm to 7pm, and must attend 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Brean was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.