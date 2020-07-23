SHOPPERS will be able to row, row, row their own boats after a supermarket chain launched the sale of a new kayak range.
Here's what you need to know.
Who are selling the Kayaks?
Lidl are selling a two-person inflatable kayak.
The discount retailer say it is ideal for ponds, rivers, and even trips to the seaside.
What is included with the kayak?
The two-person vessel features detachable seats and a double-bladed aluminium paddle, as well as a waterproof bag to keep your belongings safe at sea.
What is it made from?
The body of the kayak is made from robust PVC, resistant to salt water, oil, ozone and cold weather.
What else does it feature?
The kayak also comes with an on-board repair kit so customers can guarantee safety on-board.
How much does it cost?
The inflatable kayak costs £39.99.
When did it go on sale?
The product went on sale at Lidl stores across the UK on Thursday, July 23 and are while stocks last.
