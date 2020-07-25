ONE Direction’s most played track in the UK has been revealed - according to data by music licensing company PPL.

The song, released in 2011, came out on top ahead hits including Story Of My Life and History.

PPL’s data was released to mark the band’s 10-year anniversary on Thursday.

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were put together on The X Factor by Simon Cowell and went on to be one of the biggest bands in the world.

Malik departed the group in 2015 and the other members went on hiatus in 2016. Their last televised performance together was in December 2015.

What Makes You Beautiful was a worldwide smash upon release and won the Brit Award for best British single.

Also making the top 10 of One Direction’s most played songs in the UK are Kiss You, Perfect and Drag Me Down.

What have PPL said?

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “One Direction are not only a household name in the UK but are hugely popular around the world, reflecting Britain’s reputation as a home to musical talent.

“The band’s tenth anniversary is a great moment to celebrate this and their contribution to popular music and culture.”

PPL’s most played One Direction tracks are:

1. What Makes You Beautiful

2. Story Of My Life

3. History

4. Steal My Girl

5. Live While We’re Young

6. Kiss You

7. Best Song Ever

8. Perfect

9. Drag Me Down

10. Little Things

What did the 1D boys do next after going on indefinite hiatus in 2016?

Harry Styles

From the moment he stepped on the X Factor stage as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, it was clear to many Styles had star quality.

His cover of Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely was a huge hit with the studio audience and Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger sent him through, despite Louis Walsh’s fears the young singer did not have enough experience.

His post-One Direction career has been predictably successful. Styles’ self-titled debut album arrived in 2017 to critical acclaim and topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

His second effort, Fine Line, was released in December and was another success thanks to singles including Lights Up, Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.

Away from music, Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war masterpiece Dunkirk.

Niall Horan

Irish singer Horan was widely seen as the “nice” member of One Direction.

The 26-year-old’s debut album, 2017’s Flicker, was a worldwide success, reaching number one in his home country and the US, while peaking at third position in the UK.

Flicker singles including This Town and Slow Hands. Horan followed Flicker with Heartbreak Weather, which was released in March.

Boosted by catchy singles such as Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me, the album replicated the success of Flicker, scoring number ones in both the UK and Ireland as well as a top five place in the US.

Zayn Malik

In 2015, Zayn became the first member to depart One Direction, saying he wanted “some private time out of the spotlight”.

His solo career got off to a strong start and his 2016 single Pillowtalk, from the album Mind Of Mine, was a worldwide smash. It led to Malik becoming the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US.

He also found success with subsequent singles I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift and Dusk Till Dawn, which featured Sia.

However, Malik’s second studio album, 2018’s Icarus Falls, failed to reach the highs of Mind Of Mine. It peaked at 77 in the UK album charts and 61 in the US.

Malik is expecting his first child with his partner, the model Gigi Hadid.

Louis Tomlinson

Like his bandmates, Tomlinson launched a solo career after One Direction went on hiatus.

His debut solo single Just Hold On reached number two in the UK, though his follow-ups have achieved varying degrees of success.

Tomlinson’s debut album, Walls, arrived in January and made the top 10 in both the UK and US.

He also served as a judge on series 15 of the X Factor and one of the contestants he mentored, Dalton Harris, won the show.

Earlier this month Tomlinson announced he had agreed to split with Cowell’s record label.

Tomlinson’s personal life post-One Direction has been marred by tragedy. His mother, Johannah Deakin, died in December 2016 following a battle with leukaemia.

And Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019 aged 18.

The singer is father to four-year-old son Freddie Reign.

Liam Payne

Payne’s debut track as a solo artist was the single Strip That Down featuring Migos rapper Quavo. It was a chart success, reaching number three in the UK and cracking the US top 10.

Payne’s maiden album, LP1, launched a week before Styles’ Fine Line but did not achieve the same critical and commercial success.

The record peaked at 17 in the UK but failed to crack the top 100 in the US. Away from music, Payne was involved in a high-profile relationship with pop star Cheryl.

They split in 2018 and have a three-year-old son together, named Bear.