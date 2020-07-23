NEWPORT is one of the least smelly places to live in Wales, a new study has revealed.

Meanwhile, people living in Blaenau Gwent often report being able to smell cannabis, and the unmistakable odour of a hog roast has been sniffed out in Torfaen.

Data gathered from councils across the country has revealed that in terms of unpleasant odours, Newport shapes up well.

Over the last five years Newport City Council received just 137 smell and odour complaints, 89 per 1,000 people - the fifth lowest in Wales.

Most of those complaints were caused by smells from recycling and landfill centres.

At the other end of the table, Swansea is the place to avoid, with 1,743 smell complaints, or 707 per 1,000 people – the most in Wales.

Carmarthenshire and Blaenau Gwent were next on the list.

Residents in Blaenau Gwent complained about domestic smells - the most common specific complaint from this area was about the smell of cannabis.

The map shows the smelliest places to live in Wales.

One Blaenau Gwent resident also complained about a mysterious smell coming from a ‘hole in the garden’.

In Torfaen, the most common smell complaint of the 174 received in the five-year span was of dog muck – although a complaint was also made about the smell of a neighbour’s hog roast.

Elsewhere in Wales, one resident in Neath Port Talbot was forced to involve the council after a neighbour repeatedly poured urine down their kitchen sink.

The full data collected by Lifestyle Packaging can be viewed here.

Along with Newport, the other least pongy places in Wales were Cardiff, Gwynedd, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Anglesey.

While Pembrokeshire, Neath Port Talbot and Conwy featured at the other end.

These are the councils who received the most odour complaints over the past five years

For the UK, London comes out as the smelliest place to live.

Bassetlaw received 1,604 per capita complaints, and the City of London received 1,344.

The two London boroughs were the worst areas in the UK for smell complaints, while Westminster was fourth with 977 per capita complaints.