SHOPPERS over the border in England will be fined £100 for not wearing face coverings from tomorrow (July 24) – but the same rules are not coming into force in Wales.

The new rules being introduced in England on Friday will make face coverings mandatory in shops and supermarkets – with shoppers required to cover their nose and mouth, or face a fine of up to £100.

In Wales, however, while people will be required to wear face masks on public transport from July 27, they won’t be forced to wear them in shops.

The Welsh Government say they are following the science on the issue, and that widespread use of masks is “not supported by high quality scientific evidence.”

Face coverings are recommended for busy shops where keeping a safe social distance of two metres will prove difficult, but are not being made mandatory due to fears they will provide a “false sense of security”.

Explaining the reasoning, a statement on the Welsh Government website says: “Social distancing and hygiene measures remain the most effective measures for reducing the transmission of Covid-19.

“The World Health Organisation is recommending, though, that as part of the wider range of measures to prevent transmission, three-layer face coverings should be encouraged in situations where social distancing and hygiene measures are difficult to maintain.

“There is evidence to suggest that wearing face coverings gives people a false sense of security which makes them less careful about social distancing and handwashing.

“We know that these measures are the most effective way to reduce transmission of the virus, and don’t want to do anything that might lead to a reduction of those measures being observed.”

READ MORE:

The WHO advises a three-layer face covering in the community – the outer layer should be water resistant, the inner should be water absorbent and the mid-layer acts as a filter.

A video on how to make your own three-layer face covering is available here.

When wearing a face covering, it should cover your nose and mouth while allowing you to breathe comfortable, fit comfortable but securely against the side of the face, and be secured to the head with ties or ear loops.

People with certain disabilities will be exempt from the new English rules.