THERE has been a rise of 43 coronavirus cases in Wales since yesterday, and seven of those are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, report Public Health Wales (PHW).
According to PHW, no-one has died in Wales with the virus since yesterday.
Seventeen of the 43 cases are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
In Gwent, there are three new cases in Torfaen, two in Monmouthshire, there is one new case in Blaenau Gwent, and one in Caerphilly. There are no new cases in Newport.
The seven new cases means Gwent has the second highest number of new cases today.
There has not been a confirmed Covid-19 death in the area for 12 days in a row.
Cardiff and the Vale Health Board has six new cases.
READ MORE:
- ABUHB doctors plan for Covid-19 in winter months
- Vaughan Gething on new Grange University Hospital opening date
- What people said about the coronavirus vaccine in Gwent
There were 4,213 tests carried out yesterday across Wales.
Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, has spoken about the impact of cases at Zorba Delicacies Ltd food processing plant in Ebbw Vale.
“Public Health Wales and our multi-agency partners have been investigating four laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with the Zorba Delicacies Ltd food processing plant in Ebbw Vale," he said.
“Close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted through the test, trace, protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, household and other contacts."