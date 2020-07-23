Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bookworms take note: Amazon’s entire Kindle e-reader range is on sale, including two of the best we have ever tested. The Amazon Kindle, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Kindle Oasis, and Amazon Kindle Kids Edition can be snagged for up to £45 off depending on which model you choose.

If you’ve never owned an e-reader before, the Amazon Kindle (2019) is a perfect one to get. Ordinarily priced at £69.99, it has dropped to £54.99 for an overall savings of £15, which is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for this model. It features 4 gigabytes (GB) of storage and has four built-in, fully adjustable LED lights so you can read it in the dark without bothering your partner. Nearly 12,000 reviewers gave it top marks, noting that it's got a good display resolution and is lightweight for travel.

The Kids version of the Kindle is also on sale for £69.99, which is £30 off the original price of £99.99. The Kids Edition features the same screen resolution as the Kindle and also has four built-in LED lights. It also comes with a kid-proof cover and includes a one-year subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited giving your young reader access to thousands of child-friendly books.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2019) is a worthy upgrade of our current favourite Kindle (the 2018 Paperwhite) and the best pick for most people. Right now, you can get the base model for £99.99, that’s £20 of the ordinary price and the lowest we have ever seen. The Paperwhite is incredibly lightweight and thin and completely waterproof. The Paperwhite also gives you the ability to download Audible content for playback via a Bluetooth speaker or headphones, plus it comes with five built-in LED lights.

Finally, for the e-reader enthusiasts, the high-end Kindle Oasis (2019) is on sale for £184.99, that’s £45 off the original price of £229.99.

