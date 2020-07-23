OUTLINE planning permission to build 900 homes in an “urban village” near Pontypool has been granted by Torfaen council.

The mixed-use scheme which includes construction on the former Parke-Davis site in Pontypool, will also include a primary school, a multi-use neighbourhood centre and substantial formal and informal play and recreational facilities.

The approved development located on the A4042 between the M4 motorway and Abergavenny will include approximately 47 acres of residential development.

The 900 homes will include 15 per cent affordable housing. Of this, 90 per cent will be social rented, and 10 per cent would be intermediate homes.

Normally developments are required to have 25 per cent affordable homes.

However a planning report says: “Officers have accepted a reduced level of 15 per cent affordable housing in this instance in order to allow for the provision of other facilities, such as the school, which are considered to be essential to the sustainability of the site.”

The development will also include a series of open spaces linked by tree-lined streets to create walking and cycling routes connecting with the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal.

The proposed green spaces include a neighbourhood park at the heart of the site, retention of ancient woodland, as well as a range of ecological measures associated with new housing.

Property company Johnsey Estates, which owns the brown field development land and the neighbouring Mamhilad Park Estate, submitted the outline application to Torfaen planners.

Johnsey Estates’ chief executive James Crawford said: “We are really excited about the potential for this development due to its unique location, its fabulous setting and its accessibility, which all make it a really attractive place to live and work.

“Johnsey Estates has been on site at Mamhilad Park for more than 30 years and in that time we have made a huge amount of investment, which has resulted in the creation of a marvellous business park where hundreds of people are now employed in a variety of jobs and forging a huge range of careers.

“Quality and excellence has been at the forefront of our endeavours at Mamhilad Park Estate, an ethos which we will carry forward in the delivery of the Urban Village.

“Now outline planning permission has been granted we’re looking forward to progressing to the next stage and to realising the true potential of this magnificent location.”