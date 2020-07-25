EVERY August students across Wales wait with bated breath to collect their GCSE and A-level results – but things will be a little different this year.

As the world was thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic, schools were closed and exams cancelled – leaving youngsters due to sit vital exams in limbo.

Although results day will be held as usual on August 13 for A-levels and August 20 for GCSEs – this year grades will be based on predictions by teachers.

WJEC – the organisation running exams in Wales – and Qualifications Wales – which oversees awarding bodies – have asked teachers to send in predictions for GCSEs, A-levels and candidates taking the Welsh Baccalaureate. This information will be processed by the exam board in order to make sure it is consistent with how the pupil and the school have performed in the past, with grades handed out accordingly.

Philip Baker, chief executive of Qualification Wales, explained the importance of the process.

He said: “The closure of schools and cancellation of GCSE and A-level exams due to Covid-19 means that we have all had to quickly adapt to circumstances we couldn’t have imagined. “Our immediate task as a regulator was to find a way to ensure the learners who were due to sit their exams this year receive a fair set of grades for their qualifications.

“The process of standardisation is particularly important as there was no time to train teachers, so there was a real risk that teachers might be using slightly different – leading to them being too generous or too harsh.”

Mr Baker said everything would be done to ensure the processes are “as fair as they can be in the circumstances.”

He added: “This is new for all of us and in particular a challenging task for teachers, who have been asked to do something quite different from previous years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their work.

“The standardisation models are currently being finalised and agreed, and we will soon be reviewing the outputs to ensure that results are ‘broadly similar’ to previous years.

“This is essential so that everyone – including employers and those involved in higher or further education – can be confident that this year’s results carry the same currency as any other year.”

If pupils are unhappy with the grades they are given, they will not be able to appeal individually. However, their school or college can appeal if it feels the processes have not been followed correctly.

However, the changes will not impact Year 10 students who were due to sit some of their GCSEs this year. WJEC and Qualifications Wales decided that unit grades will not be awarded to Year 10 pupils, and final grades will instead to decided based only on units sat in 2021.

While the way grades are awarded will be completely different this year, the way they are collected looks set to continue as planned.

A-Level results will be made available on August 13, and GCSE results will be made available on August 20.

Exam board, the WJEC said: “Results will be available to students from 8am on results days. We will issue these to our centres, it is up to the respective school/college how they will issue the results to their students.”