SEVEN people have been arrested following burglaries in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
Of these, six were arrested in connection with a burglary in Fairwater, Cwmbran on Thursday, July 16:
- A 15-year-old boy from Cwmbran;
- A 16-year-old boy from Cwmbran, who was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle;
- A 17-year-old boy from Abertillery;
- A 17-year-old girl from Chepstow, who was also arrested on suspicion of being carried in a motor vehicle taken without the owners consent;
- A 19-year-old man from Chepstow, who was also arrested on suspicion of a burglary in Monmouth which took place on Wednesday, July 15, and being carried in a motor vehicle taken without the owners consent;
- A 20-year-old man from Cwmbran, who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted theft.
Police are also investigating a burglary in Chepstow on Wednesday, July 15. An 18-year-old man from Monmouth has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connected with the incident, as well as driving a motor vehicle without a licence, taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
All the arrests were made on July 16, and all those arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Torfaen Inspector Aled George said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the recent burglaries in the Torfaen and Monmouthshire areas.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure their property is secure by locking windows and doors at the front and back of your home. Always keep valuables out of sight including your car keys - make sure you store your car keys inside the house securely and not in sight or near to a door.
“If you see anyone acting suspiciously, please report it to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
