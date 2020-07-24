With the five-mile travel guidelines now firmly in the rear-view mirror, more and more people are planning excursions for the weekend ahead.
Nobody wants to spend their time off in traffic, however.
These are the road closures and roadworks planned for the week ahead around Newport.
• M4 Westbound, Junction 25A – 26: Diversions will be in place between Junction 25A of the M4 at Grove Park and Junction 26 at Malpas, as the stretch of motorway is closed on Friday and Saturday night between 8pm and 6am for essential maintenance work.
• M4 Westbound, Junction 25A: The exit slip road at Junction 25A of the M4 at Grove Park will be closed from Saturday night until the early hours of Sunday morning. Emergency work will keep the stretch shut between 10pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday.
• A465, Brynmawr to Gilwern: The A465 between Brynmawr and Gilwern is set to be closed in both directions on Friday evening. Crews will be carrying out maintenance work which will see the road closed between 8.30pm and 11.45pm.
• M4 Eastbound, Junction 28 – 27: Further up the M4 there will likely be delays next week with planned roadworks between Junction 28 at Tredegar Park and Junction 27 at High Cross on July 29 and July 30.
• M4 Eastbound, Junction 27 – 26: The roadworks will move down between Junction 27 at High Cross and Junction 26 at Malpas on July 30 and 31.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment