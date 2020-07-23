"THERE'S no such thing as a legal rave," said a Gwent Police superintendent after officers were called to two unlicensed music events last weekend.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class B at an unlicensed music event on Mynydd Maen, near Abercarn, in the early hours of Sunday, July 19, while musical equipment and five vehicles were seized by officers. He received a caution for the possession offence.

Officers were also called to a rave on private land in Hollybush, near Tredegar, on Saturday. The event was closed down and no arrests were made.

Often occurring on private land and late at night, raves can cause serious disruption to nearby residents due to the loud music, while events can frequently be linked to further offences such as anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and substance misuse.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, of Gwent Police’s operational support unit, said: “It is a common misconception that legal raves exist. Every single event of this type is illegal and therefore prohibited at any time of the year.

“This is not the case of the police wishing to stop people enjoying themselves; arranging an unlicensed music event is an offence and officers also have powers to seize equipment.

Around 20 people attended an illegal rave on Mynydd Maen, near Abercarn, in the early hours of Sunday, July 19. Picture: Gwent Police.

“As we continue to move forward and lockdown restrictions ease gradually, we continue to ask our communities follow the Welsh Government guidance, stay safe and be mindful of the current rules in place.

“Officers will be out and about on patrol across all force areas to protect and reassure our communities.”

To host a music event, organisers need to obtain a regulated entertainment licence from their local authority.

Gwent Police have appealed for residents to report any suspicious activity relating to unlicensed music events.

Sound equipment was seized at an unlicensed music event on Mynydd Maen, near Abercarn. Picture: Gwent Police

Signs of an event include an unusual increase in road traffic; vehicles carrying sound equipment and large gatherings people late at night near to warehouses, open areas or abandoned buildings, the force said.

Police have appealed for residents to get in touch if they notice any of these signs by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, they can send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.