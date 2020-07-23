THERE has been a growing sense of community spirit in Wales since the start of the pandemic, according to new coronavirus survey results.
Around 1,400 people from across Wales were asked about wellbeing, loneliness, employment, finances, food poverty, GP appointments, social care, and education to find out the how the pandemic has affected their lives, through a new monthly telephone version of the National Survey for Wales.
And despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty experienced throughout the crisis, there has been a growing sense of community spirit across Wales, with more people helping others, less people feeling lonely, and people generally continuing to feel happy.
Results from the June survey include:
- 84 per cent of people feel they belong to their local area, with 85 per cent feeling that people from different backgrounds get on well together in their local area (up none per cent from last year);
- 77 per cent of people say they are happy, with 39 per cent feeling anxious;
- 35 per cent of people look after or support family, friends and neighbours (up six per cent from last year);
- One in 10 people have volunteered to help with the Covid-19 situation in the last four weeks;
- 12 per cent of people said they were lonely (down three per cent from last year).
“Despite facing the biggest challenge of a generation, I am pleased to see that Wales’ community spirit has continued to thrive during the pandemic," said Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans.
“I would like to thank everyone who continues to contribute to the survey. The feedback we receive is invaluable and will help inform our decision making as we begin our road to recovery.”