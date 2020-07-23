WALES’ Older People’s Commissioner has joined forces with the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Wales to examine whether the Welsh Government and public bodies have upheld those rights during the current coronavirus crisis.
Concerns have been voiced on a range of issues relating to older people since the spring, and the aim is to make sure the decisions made by the Welsh Government and other public bodies are scrutinised.
In a joint statement, Heléna Herklots, Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, and Ruth Coombs, Equality and Human Rights Commission head in Wales, said: “We share concerns about significant matters including examples of inappropriate blanket healthcare decisions on issues such as Do Not Attempt Resuscitation notices, the slow response by the Welsh Government to make testing widely available to care home residents and staff, and the apparent discharge of Covid-19 positive older people from hospitals into care homes.
MORE NEWS:
- Vaughan Gething on new Grange University Hospital opening date
- ABUHB doctors plan for Covid-19 in winter months
- Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Should it be mandatory?
“We are considering how we can best use our powers to scrutinise the decisions and actions that have been taken during this pandemic.
“We are calling for the Welsh Government’s recently announced action plan for care homes to set out the measures it will take, working with others, to support those living and working in care homes and ensure that the rights of older people are protected and promoted.”