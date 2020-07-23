FOUR Newport men are set to stand trial early next year after pleading not guilty to a charge of conspiring to supply a class A drug.
And a fifth man - also from Newport - has yet to enter a plea on the same charge.
Steven Gibbons, 32, of Cartwright Green, Malpas, Newport; Stephen Baldwin, 48, of Caerleon Road, Newport; Joshua Dare, 29, of Jeddo Close, Pill, Newport; Abdi Ali, 47, of King's Parade, Pill, Newport; and Mark Bush-Jones, 34, of Ringland Circle, Ringland, Newport, appeared at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Baldwin, Dare, Ali and Bush-Jones entered not guilty pleas to the charge, which covered the period March 1-June 19 this year. Gibbons has yet to enter a plea.
All five were remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams, who set a starting date for the trial of January 11 2021.
The trial is estimated to last for five weeks.
