WALES is being provided with an 'unprecedented' guarantee of a minimum of £1.2 billion in extra funding to help it respond to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Treasury.

And it says this will give the Welsh Government the certainty to ensure it can plan for coronavirus response in the months ahead, and takes the total to at least £4bn for this year, to ensure people, businesses and public services in Wales get the support they need to recover from the pandemic.

The extra funding comes on top of £2.8bn confirmed since March to help provide support following the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government has announced.

It is, described in a statement as an 'unprecedented upfront guarantee', for 2020/21, on top of the Welsh Government's Spring Budget funding, to give the latter the "certainty and financial flexibility to plan for the months ahead".

The announcement also follows a claim last month by Welsh Government health minister Vaughan Gething that "not a single penny" of new investment will come to Wales through the Prime Minister's post-coronavirus 'New Deal' recovery plan.

Mr Gething described that as not "a new deal but no deal", with no extra cash for Wales.

There has been growing discontent among the devolved nations about the UK Government's approach to coronavirus planning, and yesterday, Mr Gething - during an interview with the South Wales Argus - called on the UK government to restore dialogue with the devolved administrations.

But of the new announcement, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay MP said: “At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we said we would do everything we could to support the whole of the UK - whether that’s saving jobs or ensuring our vital NHS has the equipment it needs. And that is exactly what we have done.

“Today we go one step further by giving the Welsh Government the certainty they need to plan their own support schemes over the next few months.

“This is yet another sign of our support for the Union and commitment to securing an economic recovery for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

The announcement follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Orkney yesterday, where he reaffirmed his commitment to the union. The statement continues:

"To date, more than 480,000 jobs in Wales have been supported through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.

"Wales has also benefitted from the measures set out in the Plan for Jobs, including the Job Retention Bonus, funding to decarbonise public sector buildings, a demonstrator project to decarbonise social housing and funding to support research and development for Direct Air Capture, and VAT cuts for hospitality and tourism, as well as a Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

"The UK Government is committed to strengthening the Union between England and Wales, rebuilding vital connections with all parts of the UK and spreading opportunity."

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said the extra funding "will help the Welsh Government in delivering its response on the front lines".

“This guarantee from UK Government means that the Welsh Government can invest to protect jobs and plan for Wales’ economic recovery," he added.

"We will continue to work closely with them to ensure we can move forward together as well as providing additional economic support for workers and employers through the range of measures announced by the Chancellor.”