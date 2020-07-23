TOP Newport-born chef James Sommerin has spoken of his devastation after his Michelin-star restaurant closed in Penarth.

Located on the seafront, it first opened its doors in 2014 and quickly became one of the country’s finest culinary venues.

Restaurant James Sommerin was one of only six restaurants awarded a Michelin-star in Wales for 2020.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Mr Sommerin, who was brought up and educated in Caerleon, wrote: “As a family, Louise Sommerin Georgia Sommerin , Angharad Sommerin , we’re completely devastated about the closure of the restaurant.

“We completely understand the frustration of people with vouchers wanting an answer, please bare with us.

“We never Intended for this to happen and with 6 years of us building something we were so proud of, to have it taken away, through no fault of our own it’s really hard to put into words.”

The restaurant was forced to close in March because of the coronavirus crisis.

That month he cooked and delivered 1,000 meals to NHS workers on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Sommerin had originally planned on starting a local food delivery service during the lockdown.

However, after re-evaluating the potential threat to his family, he stopped the service and used the leftover produce to make almost 1,000 meals which he personally delivered to staff and nurses at the University Hospital of Wales in Heath, Cardiff.

He first started as a commis chef at the Cwrt Bleddyn, near Usk, before moving to work at Farleyer House Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland.

Mr Sommerin joined The Crown at Whitebrook, Monmouthshire in 2000 as sous chef and became executive chef in 2003.

Under his control, The Crown at Whitebrook gained a Michelin star in 2007, which it retained for seven years until it ceased trading in March 2013 before it later reopened.