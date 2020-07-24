CINEMAS, museums and beauty salons can reopen from next Monday, as Wales’ coronavirus restrictions are relaxed further.

Tourist accommodation with shared facilities, such as campsites and all hotels, may reopen from tomorrow, as can underground attractions, marking the full reopening of visitor attractions in Wales.

In addition to beauty salons, nail parlours, tattoo shops, cinemas, amusement arcades, museums and galleries, the coronavirus regulations will be amended to enable the housing market to resume fully.

But while the removal of the restrictions enables all such businesses to reopen, it does not require them to.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the reopening more of Wales is down to "the efforts we have all made to reduce the spread of the virus".

“More of our retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism sectors, which play such an important part in our economy, will start to welcome back customers and guests from tomorrow," he said.

“As more places start to reopen, we must get used to some changes to help protect ourselves and the people working in these businesses.

"This may mean having to book ahead or giving our details to the places we are visiting, to help our Test Trace Protect service, in the event there’s an outbreak.

“It’s the responsibility of all of us to follow these new rules so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

"Coronavirus has not gone away. But if we all work together, we can keep Wales safe.”

The next formal review of regulations will be completed by July 30. A range of options will be considered, including the opening of pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants indoors.