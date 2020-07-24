MORE than £2 million in grants is being handed to schemes in Wales aiming to cut the risk and damage from floods.
The Welsh Government funding is being given to organisations including local authorities and Natural Resources Wales to create 'natural flood management' schemes.
These are when techniques using natural methods such as tree planting, natural flood planes or dune restoration are used to limit the damage flooding can cause to homes, businesses and the environment.
Ten such schemes have been given funding.
Environment, energy and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Natural flood management is a key part of our ambitious approach to preventing flooding to communities.”
As part of the programme, Risk Management Authorities will be brought together to monitor ongoing work and share best practice, allowing those carrying out works to establish what works well in different environments, and to encourage the use of more natural flood management schemes in future.