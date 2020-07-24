Today marks one year since Boris Johnson walked into Downing Street as prime minister for the first time. We looked back on his first year in the role.

WHEN Boris Johnson became prime minister on July 24, 2019, his party was languishing in the polls and had not long suffered one of its worst ever performances at the ballot box, securing just nine per cent of the vote in elections to the European Parliament.

But almost immediately the Tories’ poll share began to rise, from an average of 29 per cent in the week he became PM to the mid-30s by the autumn, before hitting the early 40s at the start of the general election campaign.

After winning 45 per cent of votes in Great Britain on election day, Boris Johnson then led his party to even dizzier heights in the polls, until the Tories found themselves averaging as much as 52 per cent in the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

Then it all changed. From mid-May the polls have tracked downwards, not anywhere close to the lows seen last summer, but enough for the Tories’ lead over Labour to drop to as little as four points. Mr Johnson’s honeymoon period as prime minister seems well and truly over.

Another way to assess his first year in Downing Street is to look at changes in the PM’s approval rating.

The polling organisation YouGov found that 32 per cent of the public thought Boris Johnson was doing well in his early days as prime minister, roughly the same as those who thought he had got off to a bad start (31 per cent). One year on, the numbers are 44 per cent for doing well, 50 per cent for doing badly. The only time that his approval rating soared was during the early days of the lockdown, when the numbers briefly touched 66 per cent for doing well compared with 26 per cent for doing badly.

Separate figures from Opinium, another pollster, tell a similar story. Here, Boris Johnson’s net approval rating – those who approve of his performance minus those who disapprove – hovered around zero per cent for the first few months of his premiership, before jumping into positive territory after December’s general election and peaking at the start of the lockdown.

But in recent months a change has taken place. Opinium produces approval ratings for other political leaders as well as the prime minister. And where once Mr Johnson enjoyed a solid lead over his Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn, even when his own rating was negative, now it is the prime minister who finds himself trailing his opposite number. The latest net approval ratings from Opinium put Boris Johnson on -4 per cent and Sir Keir Starmer on 21 per cent.

Polls are snapshots of opinion, not predictions. The only set of numbers that will truly matter to Boris Johnson are those that will be decided on May 2, 2024. This is the date on which the next general election is due to take place.

By then, Mr Johnson will have been prime minister for 1,744 days: longer than Theresa May and Gordon Brown, but still shorter than the likes of David Cameron, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher. A second election victory would put Mr Johnson on course to match or even overtake some of his long-serving predecessors.

In clocking up one year in Downing Street, Mr Johnson can take satisfaction from having overtaken not one but two prime ministers in modern history who spent an even shorter time in the role: Andrew Bonar Law (211 days) and Alec Douglas-Home (364).

And he is also safely past a host of prime ministers from even further back in history, all of whom failed to last a single year at the top – including the shortest serving PM of them all, George Canning, who managed just 119 days before dying in office.

Boris Johnson’s first year in office has seen Brexit, a baby and a brush with death from coronavirus. But some of the challenges still lying ahead of the Prime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier after he reaches the 12-month milestone on Friday.

Coronavirus

While the country has come a long way since April, when case numbers were rocketing and more than 1,000 deaths a day were being recorded with Covid-19, the threat of the virus has not gone away.

The prime minister is keen to reopen as much of the economy as possible and has held out the prospect of life being back to something approaching normality by Christmas.

But it is possible that the virus will be more virulent in the winter months, adding to the seasonal pressure faced every year by the NHS.

Even if the virus does remain under control, the unprecedented economic damage caused by the outbreak and subsequent lockdown may take years to repair.

Brexit

The prime minister may have “got Brexit done” by getting the UK out of the European Union on January 31, but the current negotiations on the future relationship with Brussels are proving just as difficult as the process of leaving.

The current arrangements end on December 31, meaning holidaymakers and businesses will need to adjust to new rules – either with a deal to cement a close relationship and protect trade or without an agreement and the additional costs and complexity that could mean.

China

The “golden era” in Sino-British relations under his predecessors appears to have been consigned to the history books as a result of Beijing’s approach to Hong Kong.

The UK has also been caught up in the bitter dispute between Beijing and Washington, with US sanctions forcing Mr Johnson to perform a U-turn over Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks.

The challenge of how to cope with the increasingly assertive Asian superpower will be a major factor in the foreign policy agenda of Mr Johnson for years to come.

Social care

“I am announcing now – on the steps of Downing Street – that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared,” Mr Johnson proclaimed in his first speech as prime minister.

But a year on there is little sign of that pre-prepared plan and coronavirus has ripped through care homes across the country.

Successive prime ministers have failed to come up with a solution of how to pay for the care required by an ageing population.

Number 10 said the Government had sought views from across Parliament but the issue was complex and it would take time to develop a solution to the problem.

The environment

The UK hosts the major Cop26 climate summit in November 2021, a year later than planned as a result of coronavirus, and Mr Johnson will hope to be able to set a global example on the environmental agenda.

But the Committee on Climate Change has warned the UK is not making the progress it needs to drive down emissions and prepare for the impacts of rising temperatures.

The UK has set a target of net zero emissions by 2050 but it is not on course to meet its previous goal of an 80 per cent reduction in emissions by that date.