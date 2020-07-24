A CAERPHILLY councillor and former MS has gone viral on Facebook after speaking out against the potential closure of a main road to traffic.

A two-minute video of Plaid Cymru councillor Lindsay Whittle - who represented South Wales East in the Senedd from 2011 until 2016 - speaking out against any closure to the road has been viewed 96,000 times.

Local councillors were consulted for their initial views on options for use of the Welsh Government funding to improve town centres. The closure of Mountain Road was one option being considered.

In his video, which received nearly 3,000 shares on Facebook, Cllr Whittle said the closure “would mean all traffic coming to and from Cardiff will have to use the Watford side of Caerphilly mountain.”

Cllr Whittle said the Northern Bypass would also be affected.

He said: “They are doing this to try and improve the air quality in Caerphilly town centre, well I fully agree with any proposals that will do that, but this is not the right answer.

“At the moment we have a choice which route we take into Caerphilly town but this experiment will give you no choice.

“If this experiment is successful then Caerphilly Mountain Road will be closed permanently, and I think that is a retrograde step.”

However, since the video went viral, the leader of the county borough council Cllr Philippa Marsden has since confirmed there will be no closure of Caerphilly Mountain Road to traffic.

Cllr Marsden said: “I would like to assure local people that this scheme will not be going ahead. This was only ever a proposal that was in the early stages of consideration by the highways team.

“No decision had been made to approve the scheme formally by the cabinet or senior officers and residents can rest assured that there will be no further consideration of this matter.

“I fully recognise the real concerns about the impact such a scheme could have on the town centre and on the surrounding highway network. To be absolutely clear, I can confirm this proposal will not go ahead.”