VEHICLE thefts across the UK have soared by more than 50 per cent in the last four years - according to new police data.

The research has revealed that more than 150,000 vehicles were stolen in 2018-19, a total of 10,000 more than the year before and nearly 55,000 (56 per cent) more than four years earlier, according to data analysed by RAC Insurance.

While the nationwide figures for England, Scotland and Wales rose 56 per cent, the data revealed some significant differences, with some police forces reporting a more than doubling of thefts between 2014-15 and 2018-19.

Of the 42 forces which responded to RAC Insurance’s Freedom of Information request, six saw a more than 100 per cent rise in thefts.

Where are the biggest jumps in thefts across the UK?

The biggest jumps were:

Suffolk (up 172 per cent from 347 to 945 thefts)

(up 172 per cent from 347 to 945 thefts) Surrey (up 133 per cent from 661 to 1,543 thefts)

(up 133 per cent from 661 to 1,543 thefts) West Midlands (up 121 per cent from 4,695 to 10,372)

The biggest increase in terms of the number of vehicles stolen was seen in Kent, where 40,726 vehicles were taken in 2018-19, up 45 per cent from 28,176 in 2014-15.

Where was there a reduction in thefts?

Only three forces - Lincolnshire, the City of London and Police Scotland - reported a reduction in thefts over the same period - down 38, 28 and nine per cent respectively.

RAC Insurance spokesperson Simon Williams said: “These figures paint a rather disturbing picture – vehicle thefts are on the rise almost everywhere, and in some parts of the country numbers are rocketing. It’s also not the case that the rises in crime are confined to a few larger urban areas, with many police forces covering more rural areas also seeing big increases.

“One crumb of comfort from the data however is that the increases might be starting to plateau.”

Mr Williams added: “Some of the increases in recent years can be put down to a rise in thefts of vehicles that are easier to steal, such as motorbikes and mopeds that are less likely to have immobilisers.

"Government data also shows that thieves generally use keys to access vehicles in around half of crimes, and in an estimated fifth of cases thieves were able to access cars because one or more cars weren’t locked in the first place.

“Based on these figures, it’s vital drivers take steps to protect themselves and avoid being an easy target. Three of the biggest factors that determine whether a car is stolen or not come down to how it’s secured, where it’s kept and the time of day.”

