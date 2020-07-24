A PROGRAMME which encourages cycling and walking to school has been awarded £1.1 million to continue for the next three years.

The Active Journeys Programme, provided by charity Sustrans Cymru, works with schools to address travel issues, give lessons on active travel, and offer guides and incentives to promote cycling, walking and scooting in the community.

Sustrans currently works with 130 schools in Wales, including 18 from the Gwent region, and will expand the programme to working with 400 schools over the next three years.

The project is funded by the Welsh Government, which has pledged around £53.4 million to help make Wales safer for children and adults to get to school or work on foot, bike or scooter.

Neil Canham, deputy director of Sustrans Cymru said: “Creating a safe environment for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school has never been more important.

“We want to see more Active Travel Schools across Wales. Active Travel Schools have the ambition to see most of their pupil’s travel to school actively. They understand the benefits that active travel brings to the wider community – less congestion, better air quality and healthier children and families.

“With funding from Welsh Government we are thrilled to be delivering the Active Journeys programme for another three years, which will help make this vision a reality.

“The programme is delivered by our fantastic team of Active Journeys Officers, who support with planning, promotion and delivery of a wide range of events and activities to boost levels of active travel.

“We look forward to working with schools, parents and local authorities to create happier and healthier school communities.”

Lee Waters, deputy minister for economy and transport, said: “Making walking and cycling a normal part of the school day is crucial in further embedding active travel into our culture in the long-term.

“I have seen brilliant examples of this in Welsh schools and look forward to seeing even more. We recently confirmed we’d be spending £2million to make walking and cycling to school safer, and the continuation of the Active Journeys initiative is another step in the right direction.”