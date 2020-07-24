ARMED police swooped on a Newport property yesterday as this video, posted to social media, shows.

NOTE: The video does contain some bad language

The officers are seen carrying guns outside a property on Mendalgief Road, in the Pill area of the city.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm yesterday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing around eight armed officers at the scene, with some of them entering a house on the street.

Two ambulances were also at the scene.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We received a report of an assault on Mendalgief Road, Newport, on Thursday, July 23, shortly before 6pm.

"Officers carried out searches of the area. No offences were identified.

"Armed officers attended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and local officers."