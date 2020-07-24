ST DAVID'S Hospice Care has launched a Covid-19 Recovery Raffle which could see a lucky winner walk away with a cool £3,000.

The raffle has been arranged in a bid to help shore up the funding for the Newport-based hospice.

The hospice has been knocked sideways by the Covid-19 pandemic, with fundraising events cancelled and its 38 shops closed until recently.

St David's Hospice Care chief executive officer, Emma Saysell, said: "We've called this the Recovery Raffle as it's aimed at helping the hospice to claw back some funds which we've lost over recent months.

"We have a fantastic first prize of £3,000 cash and many other cash and donated prizes as well. I'm now just urging people to buy tickets and help support the hospice.

"We're going through the worst time in our forty-plus year history and are calling on the community, which has supported us so marvellously over the years, to get behind us once more.

"We are lucky to have received some financial support from Welsh Government but even with this help we will lose more than £1 million this year.

"Our incredible clinical teams are working tirelessly around the clock to provide palliative and end of life care to our patients, some with COVID-19, through their hour of need. We are seeing an increasing demand on our Hospice at Home service and escalating pressure across all our clinical services.

"If you feel you, your family and friends can purchase raffle tickets, we would be so very grateful."

Raffle tickets will be posted to supporters in the coming weeks.

If you think you can help sell more, email hello@stdavidshospicecare.org, call 01633 851051 or Whatsapp/text - 07870 682828 (with name and address).

For details on raffle ticket sales, visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/recovery-raffle