A FURTHER three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at an Ebbw Vale food processing plant according to Public Health Wales (PHW)

The new cases come after more than 450 employees at Zorba Delicacies Ltd were tested for the virus after five cases were confirmed earlier this week.

This brings the total number of confirmed case at the plant to eight, with a further case yet to be confirmed.

PHW were keen to stress that "no outbreak has been declared".

476 people have been tested as a result and contact tracing has begun.

The Food Standards Agency have also advised that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food as it is a respiratory illness. There is not known to be transmission by exposure to food or food packaging.

READ MORE:

Dr Rhianwen Stiff, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for PHW, said: “Investigations are ongoing as to the possible cause of the incident, and no firm conclusions can be reached at this early stage. No outbreak has been declared.

“Close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, household and other contacts.

“As we move into the recovery phase of the Coronavirus pandemic, we expect to see clusters in settings such as workplaces.

“We remind the public that they have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. They can do this by always observing social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others - washing hands regularly, and working from home if they can.

“When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household, and ensure social distancing on entry and exit from your workplace as well as during break times.

“If you or a member of your household is advised to have a test for Coronavirus you should do so promptly to help control the spread of infection.

“If you develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell you must book a test for Coronavirus."