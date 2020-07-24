THERE has been a rise of 45 coronavirus cases in Wales since yesterday, and four of those are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, report Public Health Wales (PHW).
According to PHW, no-one has died in Wales with the virus in the last 24 hours.
In Gwent, there are two new cases in Caerphilly and one each in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent. There are no new cases in Newport or Torfaen.
The four new cases means Gwent has the third lowest number of new cases today. The only areas to record fewer were Hywel Dda and Cwm Taf Morgannwg with two each.
There has not been a confirmed Covid-19 death in the area for 13 days in a row.
Thirteen of the 45 cases are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Cardiff and the Vale Health Board has seven new cases.
There were 6,097 tests carried out yesterday across Wales.
