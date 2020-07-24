NEWPORT Yemeni Community Association (NYCA) have teamed up with the Newport Uskmouth Rotary Club to help build and raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis currently happening in Yemen.
A 24-km walk will be held today, Saturday, to raise funds in support of Yemen through CARE International.
Participants will be asked to meet up at Asda car park in Pillgwenlly ready to begin the walk at 11am.
Any questions or additional information, inbox NYCA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or email nyca1264@gmail.com
