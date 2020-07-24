RESIDENTS of a Newport housing estate near a park which has recently been occupied by a group of travellers have claimed they have been subject to "intimidating" and "abusive" behaviour.

The group moved onto Sandpiper Park in Duffryn earlier this month. Normally the unauthorised campsite would have been moved on by the council and police, but Covid-19-related policy from the Welsh Government means action cannot be taken.

Now, residents feel they are not being listened to by the authorities.

Andrea Sully lives near the park and has been shielding since February.

She said that for her 14-year-old daughter, who has autism, the only release from lockdown has been going for a kickabout on the field.

"After the travellers arrived she went out and they surrounded her and verbally abused us," she said. "They have no respect.

"I’ve lived here 40 years and I want to move.

"We can’t sleep. I can’t take it any more."

Mrs Sully explained that the camp had been gradually "getting getting nearer and nearer to the houses".

"They’re shining headlights into houses during the night," she said.

"Nobody is listening to us. Nobody is helping."

She said the travellers had brought a number of dogs with them. She spoke of the "heartbreaking" sounds of dogs crying she could hear while trying to sleep at night.

RSPCA officers have also visited the site following concerns about the welfare of a horse.

Another resident, Sarah Lewis, said that before the current group of travellers had arrived on Sandpiper Park, another group had occupied the site.

"They were clean, police and respectful," she said.

"Since this new group set up, we have had nothing but bother."

She explained how her 20-year-old daughter, who has learning difficulties, walked past the camp one day and was "surrounded" by a number of dogs.

"One went for our dog's neck," she said.

"Now she wont go out of the house as she is scared it will happen again."

Mrs Lewis said that, even if she stays indoors, she can still hear the "territorial" behaviour.

"Every night there are off-road bikes being ridden by kids until very late at night," she said.

"Pick-up trucks are driving up and down until about 2am.

"It's very territorial behaviour."

She said residents had been been told that due to the coronavirus pandemic the travellers would not be able to be moved on.

"They were due a meeting about it," she said.

"I have heard nothing since."

Jessica Nicholas lives a few streets away from the park and spoke of the "intimidating" actions she had experienced.

"The field is a mess and there is dog mess everywhere," she said.

"They have no respect for the community of Duffryn, giving them daily abuse.

"It's intimidating.

"Something needs to be done before they try and take over our community."

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: "Newport City Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment in Duffryn.

"The council has signed up to a Gwent regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

"In normal circumstances, it would have taken steps to move the occupiers on from its land but the Covid-related directive from Welsh Government prevents that course of action."

"Discussions with the Welsh Government are taking place. Jane Mudd, leader of the council, met with a Welsh Government minister and officials yesterday alongside Newport West MS, Jane Bryant, to discuss these issues.

"The council want to reassure residents that we are taking their concerns into consideration."