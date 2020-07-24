MORE than 500 retailers in Newport have been inspected by the council in relation to coronavirus regulations.

In total the council has visited 545 premises. Of these, 275 were inspected for opening when they shouldn’t and 270 were inspected for social distancing.

Councils across Wales have been advising businesses on updated guidance from the Welsh Government. Powers to enforce any non-compliance rest with the local authorities.

Newport council has issued both warning letters, prohibition notices and fixed penalty notices to non-compliant businesses. No prosecutions have been initiated as of yet.

MORE NEWS:

Four businesses have received warning letters, two have received fixed penalty notices and two have been issued prohibition notices.

The council has said that 16 premises have voluntarily closed after the first point of contact.

But what about elsewhere in Gwent?

Blaenau Gwent

In Blaenau Gwent the council has issued two fixed penalty notices to one retailer for trading when the premises should have been closed.

The county borough council has said it has been prioritising visits to local retailers based on complaints from members of the public.

Public protection officers have carried out 80 visits to pubs on the weekend they reopened to check that customers were staying outside, and the premises were being managed in line with Welsh Government guidance.

The council has contacted retailers to give them advice and warnings where appropriate.

Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire council said visits to business premises are being taken “where necessary”, either following complaints received over alleged non-compliance or if requested by a business.

The council said in most circumstances, those businesses believed to be non-complaint are dealt with over the phone or via virtual meetings.

Question and answer sessions have been held with businesses, guidance has also been released on what is expected of businesses when they reopen.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Any visits would look at compliance with legislative requirements and would encourage best practice through following relevant guidelines.

“Appropriate advice would be provided, and formal notices issued or enforcement action taken if necessary.

“Getting our businesses back up and running following a difficult period is our top priority.”

Torfaen

Torfaen council has advised 267 businesses on closure and social distancing from March 25 to July 17.

During this time the council made 33 visits in relation to business closure non-compliance and social distancing 10 prohibition notices and two fixed penalty notices have been issued to businesses who should have been closed.

The council has said that it contacted all licensed premises before the relaxation for outdoor drinking to check if they were planning to open.

They will also be writing to such premises this week to remind them of the checks they need to do. The checks will include steps such as maximum numbers, managed in outdoor areas and social distancing checks.

Caerphilly

In Caerphilly 20 premises were inspected last Friday and Saturday (July 17 and 18).

The council said that further visits are likely to be undertaken ahead of the proposed re-opening or licensed premises indoors on August 3.

Caerphilly council said they had “identified a small number of premises that had not completed a risk assessment or couldn’t produce one”.

However, the council said these premises had adopted social distancing and safety measures including a one-way system, increased cleaning regimes and plastic screens.